Station Swap In Vegas

AUDACY and BEASLEY announced a station swap in LAS VEGAS late yesterday afternoon.

In the deal, AUDACY has traded Alternative KXTE (ALT 107.5) for BEASLEY'S Talk KDWN-A/F (K-DWN 101.5 FM & 720 AM THE TALK OF LAS VEGAS).

As part of the agreement, LAS VEGAS-based syndicated morning personalities DAVE AND MAHONEY will continue to be heard MONDAY through FRIDAY mornings on KXTE under BEASLEY ownership.

BEASLEY CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY commented on the transaction, "Throughout BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP’s 61-year history, we have actively managed our station portfolio with the goal of serving the communities where we operate with the best local programming and brands, diversifying our operations, managing risk and improving financial results. The agreement to exchange KDWN AM/FM translator for KXTE-FM addresses all of these strategic objectives and, upon completion, will complement our LAS VEGAS market presence and content with five strong signals in the market."

Pending FCC approval, the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

