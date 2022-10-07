New Alliances

THROWBACK BRANDS has welcomed JOE CORTESE's RETRO POP REUNION under its umbrella and entered into partnership with SKYVIEW NETWORKS for Network Audio Sales and Affiliate Sales of its shows, including THROWBACK NATION RADIO, hosted by TONY LORINO and DANNY HUSTLE (SUNDAY Host), and THROWBACK 2K, hosted by CHRIS CRUISE.

THROWBACK BRANDS Founder and CEO TONY LORINO commented, "Working with JOE CORTESE, who I’ve listened to and admired since I was a baby DJ, feels like a full circle moment for me. Adding RETRO POP to our lineup alongside THROWBACK 2K and THROWBACK NATION RADIO, in collaboration with SKYVIEW NETWORKS, is a dream come true. Their team is first class in every sense of the word, and we can’t wait to continue our service to the broadcast industry. A huge thank you to STEVE JONES, ANDREW KALB, JEANNE-MARIE CONDO, RICO COLINDRES, ED MOLONEY, GINA SUAREZ, and the entire SKYVIEW NETWORKS FAMILY for making us feel so welcome."

RETRO POP REUNION host JOE CORTESE added, "“I am very excited to join the THROWBACK BRANDS with TONY and SKYVIEW NETWORKS. EV meets turbo-charged!"

SKYVIEW NETWORKS Pres./Network Partnerships and Chief Revenue Officer Jeanne-Marie Condo said, "THROWBACK BRANDS are reinvigorating the airwaves with the personalities and familiar hits that light up nights and weekends. We feel this fresh take on throwback programming brings the listenership that complements our music platforms to super-serve advertisers."

For affiliation information, contact affiliation@skyviewsat.com or check out throwbacknationradio.com. For information on SKYVIEW NETWORKS’ full suite of audio solutions, visit skyviewnetworks.com.

Tony Lorino, Joe Cortese, Chris Cruise





