Tribute To Coolio On Sunday

I LOVE THE 90S tour artists will honor COOLIO at HAUTE SPOT on SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9th with a free livestream tribute. COOLIO was found unresponsive at a friend’s home on SEPTEMBER 28th, after suffering a heart attack. The entire show will be live-streamed for free via VanillaIce.com. Donations from the event will benefit Coolio’s family.

The I LOVE THE 90S Tour includes VANILLA ICE, ROB BASE, ALL 4 ONE, TONE LOC and YOUNG MC. Global in-person concert tickets are still available via ETIX. Doors open at 4p (CT) and the livestream is available beginning at 5:45p (CT) via VANILLA ICE’s website. Donations to Coolio’s family fund will be accepted here.

VANILLA ICE said, “This is going to be a very tough weekend for me, in fact extremely tough. I just listened to COOLIO’s songs and I am super emotional. I just spoke to his son and his band members. I’m going to get through this, but needed this tribute to COOLIO to be very special.”

JEFF EPSTEIN, Co-owner/UNIVERSAL ATTRACTIONS AGENCY added, “We have suffered unimaginable loss last week with the passing of COOLIO. He was a true star and an integral part of the I LOVE THE 90S tour. In his honor, we and LIGHTSTREAM PRESENTS will continue to celebrate his impact on the industry and the success of his career this SUNDAY at The HAUTE SPOT.”

