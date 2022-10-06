Playing The Odds On The Spread

ALL ACCESS is picking up what many are throwing down regarding the change of CUMULUS heritage AM Talker KGO/SAN FRANCISCO (NET NEWS 10/6) to a syndicated Sports Betting format.

Word is that it will happen on MONDAY (10/10), but the logo, the lineup and other details are all under a “blanket of secrecy,” locked away and hermetically sealed in the official “cone of silence” until launch hour.

You can still hear all of the stunting when you click here. On-air promos are filled with hooks of songs like saying “The biggest gamble in BAY AREA radio history,” and music about money includes, “Take the Money and Run” by STEVE MILLER BAND, PET SHOP BOYS “Opportunities (Let’s Make Lots Of Money);” ABBA’s “The Winner Takes It All,” and LADY GAGA’s “Poker Face,” and “Winning” by STEVE WINWOOD, “Money Talks” by AC/DC, and ELVIS PRESLEY “Viva LAS VEGAS,” THE O'JAYs "For The Love Of Money" among many others.

