11 New Affiliates

YEA NETWORKS has a deal in place with CANADA’s ROGERS SPORTS & MEDIA to add THE GREG BEHARRELL SHOW to 11 of their Rock stations.

THE GREG BEHARRELL SHOW will now be heard on:

CHDI (SONiC 102.9)/Edmonton AB

CKKS (SONiC 107.5)/Vancouver BC

CITI/Winnipeg MB

CIKR (K-ROCK 105.7)/Kingston ON

CJRQ (92.7 ROCK)/Sudbury ON

CKFX (101.9 ROCK)/North Bay ON

CJQQ (92.1 ROCK)/Timmins ON

CJRX (106.7 ROCK)/Lethbridge AB

CKMH (105.3 ROCK)/Medicine Hat AB

CFGP (97.7 ROCK)/Grand Prairie AB

CKYX (97.9 ROCK)/Fort McMurray AB

ROGERS SPORTS & MEDIA National Content Director ADAM THOMPSON said, “I’m a believer in trusting my gut, and my gut is screaming ‘we’re making a huge mistake’. Can’t wait to see how this plays out. Never let GREG’s agent take you for drinks.”

BEHARRELL said, “Can I read ADAM’s quotes before I write mine? I don't want to be outshone.”

« see more Net News