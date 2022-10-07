-
The Greg Beharrell Show Added To 11 Canadian Markets
by Jeff McKay
October 7, 2022 at 12:01 PM (PT)
YEA NETWORKS has a deal in place with CANADA’s ROGERS SPORTS & MEDIA to add THE GREG BEHARRELL SHOW to 11 of their Rock stations.
THE GREG BEHARRELL SHOW will now be heard on:
CHDI (SONiC 102.9)/Edmonton AB
CKKS (SONiC 107.5)/Vancouver BC
CITI/Winnipeg MB
CIKR (K-ROCK 105.7)/Kingston ON
CJRQ (92.7 ROCK)/Sudbury ON
CKFX (101.9 ROCK)/North Bay ON
CJQQ (92.1 ROCK)/Timmins ON
CJRX (106.7 ROCK)/Lethbridge AB
CKMH (105.3 ROCK)/Medicine Hat AB
CFGP (97.7 ROCK)/Grand Prairie AB
CKYX (97.9 ROCK)/Fort McMurray AB
ROGERS SPORTS & MEDIA National Content Director ADAM THOMPSON said, “I’m a believer in trusting my gut, and my gut is screaming ‘we’re making a huge mistake’. Can’t wait to see how this plays out. Never let GREG’s agent take you for drinks.”
BEHARRELL said, “Can I read ADAM’s quotes before I write mine? I don't want to be outshone.”