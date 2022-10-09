Live Webinar Next Tuesday 10/11

FUTURI CEO DANIEL ANSTANDIG will present a live webinar "The Future of Audience and Revenue: New Insights on Growth Opportunities" on TUESDAY OCTOBER 11th. A TV-focused session will run at 12:30p (ET), and a radio-focused session will run at 3p (ET). All registrants will receive the webinar video on-demand, even if they don't attend the session live.

The webinar will feature new insights from FUTURI's ongoing FUTURE OF AUDIENCE AND REVENUE series. This includes new findings from online interviews with more than 1,200 18- to 64-year-old AMERICANS about a variety of media and lifestyle topics. This new data is designed to help broadcasters identify and unlock growth opportunities to keep them relevant and competitive in this rapidly evolving media landscape.

