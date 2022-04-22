-
Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio September '22 Ratings Today
by Charese Frugé
October 19, 2022 at 2:07 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
NIELSEN AUDIO SEPTEMBER '22 Ratings out TODAY for AKRON, CHARLESTON, SC, MONTEREY-SALINAS-SANTA CRUZ, and SYRACUSE. Find ratings for subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).
Coming FRIDAY, 10/21, SEPTEMBER '22 Ratings for COLUMBIA, SC, GREENVILLE-NEW BERN-JACKSONVILLE, LITTLE ROCK, SPRINGFIELD, MA, and TOLEDO.