(L to R): Dave Stewart, Boris Grebenshchikov, Serhii Babkin, Stevie Nicks

DAVE STEWART, Russian rock star BORIS GREBENSHCHIKOV, SERHII BABKIN and STEVIE NICKS have to come together for a new song, "Face To Face," simultaneously launching "Collaborate For Peace." The song’s release and purpose is to assist in raising awareness for the Pres./UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY's global UNITED24 initiative, helping to provide medical care for the citizens of that country.

“Face to Face” was written by STEWART, GRENBESHCIKOV and Ukranian artist BABKIN.

All proceeds from streams and sales of “Face to Face” will go directly to UNITED24.

Furthermore, STEWART’s “Collaborate For Peace” page leads to “24,000 Friends Of UKRAINE,” UNITED24’s initiative where dedicated supporters can make ongoing monthly donations.

GREBENSHCHIKOV adds, “This war — in the center of EUROPE in the 21st century — is an insult to all humanity.”

Said Ukranian musician, actor, author and performer BABKIN, known as a member of the acoustic duo 5’NIZZA, “It's a great honor for me to be a part of this song and to record with such legendary musicians. The Ukranian people suffer so much because of the war that RUSSIA unleashed. I want to express not only that terrible pain, but also hope. With my part of the song, I want to say: It won’t always be like this. It’s a cruel fight between Good and Evil, Light and Darkness. And Light will prevail, I truly believe it will!”

Discussing the inspiration behind “Face to Face,” STEWART added: “I wanted to write a gentle, peaceful song after seeing all the horrible images coming out of UKRAINE. The song is about how all war is horrific and it’s written from the perspective of a young 18-year-old having to march off to war, not really understanding what he’s getting into.”

NICKS also commented: “Since the day the war began, I have carried UKRAINE and its people in my heart. I am so honored to sing on this song written by my friend DAVE STEWART, BORIS GREBENSHCHIKOV and SHERHII BABKIN. I hope it reminds people to continue to support UKRAINE. I remind people during my shows to remember — this war is not over…”

