Downsizings Taking Place

The peace of the weekend was disturbed for many with word of some significant departures from BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP in four different markets. It's as yet unclear if these downsizings are the only ones to take place for now.

BOSTON: KEN WEST exits as PD at both Classic Rocker WBOS (ROCK 92.9) and Classic Hits WROR/BOSTON. Also out at WROR is morning man BRIAN BELL and midday personality JULIE DEVEREAUX.

At Country WKLB, morning star JONATHAN WEIR is out.

Rhythmic Hot AC WBQT (HOT 96.9) afternoon personality BOBBY BLAZE is also out.

Over at Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB), night co-host of the ADAM JONES SHOW, CHRISTIAN ARCAND, is out, and so is MIKE LOCKHART, who was producer of the TOUCHER & RICH SHOW. LOCKHART also handled 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB’s SUNDAY morning fantasy football show, all confirmed by BOSTON.COM.

PHILADELPHIA: JAIME LYNCH, part of the JOHN KINCAID SHOW at Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC), seeks a new post.

TAMPA: MASON DIXON, afternoons at Classic Hits WRBQ (Q105), who has spent decades in the market, is out. He started at Q105 in 1978. Reach DIXON at (813) 205-9292 or charger@masondixon.fm.

Also, TRAVIS DAILY, OM/PD at Country WQYK, and JOE FRANCHIZE, nights at Top 40/R WLLD (WILD 94.1), are all looking for new jobs.

NEW JERSEY: MIKE McGINN, afternoons at AC WMGQ (MAGIC 98.3)/NEW BRUNSWICK, is now out.

ALL ACCESS reached out to BEASLEY for a comment about the departures, and a BEASLEY spokesperson responded: “Like other responsible publicly traded organizations, we are restructuring our operations to reflect the reality of the country’s current economic challenges.”

