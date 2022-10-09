'Operation Storm Relief' For Hurricane Ian Victims

iHEARTMEDIA's PANAMA CITY and TALLAHASSEE stations filled three PEPSI semi-trucks during iHEARTMEDIA OPERATION STORM RELIEF, a supply drive to benefit victims of HURRICANE IAN. The drive was held at local SUPER WALMARTs on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6th in LYNN HAVEN near PANAMA CITY, and FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7th, in TALLAHASSEE.

OPERATION STORM RELIEF was promoted on all 11 iHEARTMEDIA radio stations in the two markets, and included on- ocation broadcasts from Country WPAP/PANAMA CITY's DR. SHANE, TESS, and COUSIN D; AC WFSY (SUNNY 98.5)'s JOHN LUND; Urban AC WEBZ (99.3 THE BEAT)’s DJ BIG BOI; and WFLF (ROCK 94.5)’s PACO. On-air personalities in both markets encouraged the community to stop by and donate much needed supplies including power generators, cleaning supplies, diapers and baby food, pet crates and food, outdoor equipment, bottled water and non-perishable food items.

Many community volunteers, including the BAY COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, several BAY COUNTY Sheriff's Deputies and local iHEARTMEDIA employees, assisted in the loading of the trucks, which are en route to VENICE and NAPLES, FL, in conjunction with the local iHEARTMEDIA radio stations in FT. MYERS and PUNTA GORDA.

In addition to the supplies, the drive also raised $4,000 in monetary donations, which were used for purchasing additional critically needed items to fill another truck for HURRICANE IAN victims.

iHEARTMEDIA PANAMA CITY GM DARRELL JOHNSON said, “Having been through a category 5 hurricane ourselves less than four years ago, we knew what the folks of Southwest FLORIDA needed, and the immense challenges they are now staring at. Even as our community is still recovering from that natural disaster and their own economic uncertainty, we knew it was important for our community to step up and help our FLORIDA neighbors.”

iHEARTMEDIA FLORIDA Division Pres. KIM GUTHRIE added, “This is where local radio broadcasters shine. It’s what we do.”

