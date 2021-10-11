Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Post/Doja Hold #1; Doja 'Vegas' Runner Up; Harry Has 3 Of Top 10; Guetta/Rexha Top 15; Sia, Stephen Sanchez Top 20

* POST MALONE and DOJA CAT hold the top spot with "I Like You (A Happier Song)," for a 3rd week in a row

* DOJA CAT has the top two as "Vegas" rises 3*-2* and is up 694 spins

* STEVE LACY is nearing the top 5 as "Bad Habit" moves 8*-6* and is +512 spins

* HARRY STYLES scores an amazing three in the top 10, moving 11*-10* with "Music For A Sushi Restaurant," up 881 spins

* It joins former chart toppers "As It Was" and "Late Night Talking"

* DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA go top 15, rising 19*-14* with "I'm Good (Blue)," at +1485 spins

* LIL NAS X is up 1285 spins and 20*-17* with " Star Walkin' (League Of Legends Worlds Anthem)

* SIA enters the top 20 with "Unstoppable," up 23*-19* and is +1111 spins

* STEPHEN SANCHEZ is top 20, up 24*-20* with "Until I Found You," up 1187 spins

* SAM SMITH & KIM PETRAS leap 31*-22* with "Unholy," up 2729 spins

* AJR leap into the top 30, up 33*-29* with "World's Smallest Violin," up 419 spins

Rhythmic: Drake/21 Savage Hold Top Spot; Khaled/Drake/Lil Baby Top 3; Tems Top 10; Post Top 15; Chris Brown Top 20

* DRAKE holds the top spot with "Jimmy Cooks," featuring 21 SAVAGE, for a 2nd week

* DJ KHALED goes top 3 with "STAYING ALIVE," featuring DRAKE and LIL BABY, up 4*-3* and +282 spins

* TEMS goes top 10 with "Free Mind," up 11*-9* and is +340 spins

* YG is just outside the top 10, rising 14*-11* with "Toxic," up 414 spins

* POST MALONE hits the top 15 with "Wrapped Around Your Finger," up 17*-15*

* CHRIS BROWN goes top 20, up 24*-17* with "Under The Influence," up 474 spins

* LIL NAS X is just outside the top 20, up 28*-21* with " STAR WALKIN' (League Of Legends Worlds Anthem) up 601 spins

* BEYONCE has the top debut at 33* with "Cuff It," up 617 spins

* GLORILLA enters at 34* with "Tomorrow 2," featuring CARDI B, at +438 spins

* ICE SPICE debuts at 36* with "Munch (Feelin' U)," up 249 spins

Urban: Burna Boy New #1; Brent Faiyaz Nearing Top 5; Kendrick Top 15; Armani White, YG Top 20

* BURNA BOY takes over the top spot, up 2*-1* with "Last Last" at +428 spins

* BRENT FAIYAZ is nearing the top 5, up 7*-6* with "All Mine," up 300 spins

* KING COMBS x KODAK BLACK hold at 10* with "Can't Stop Won't Stop," and is up 596 spins

* DRAKE remains at 11* with "Jimmy Cooks," featuring 21 SAVAGE, up 621 spins

* KENDRICK LAMAR goes top 15, up 16*-15* with "Die Hard," featuring BLXST & AMANDA REIFER, up 368 spins

* ARMANI WHITE enters the top 20, up 22*-17* with "Billie Eilish," up 195 spins

* YG also enters the top 20 with "Toxic," moving 23*-19* at +215 spins

* GLORILLA goes top 20, up 29*-20* with "Tomorrow 2," featuring CARDI B, up 637 spins

* ICE SPICE has the top debut at Urban with "Munch (Feelin' U)" at 29*, up 496 spins

* BLEU & NICKI MINAJ enter at 36* with "Love In The Way," up 264 spins

* TYGA debuts at 39* with "Sunshine," featuring JHENE AIKO & POP SMOKE

* TOOSI enters at 40* with "Love Is...," up 166 spins

Hot AC: Sia Lands New Chart Topper; Onerepublic Up; Charlie Puth/Jung Kook Top 10

* SIA takes over the top spot with "Unstoppable," up 3*-1* with a 304 spin gain in her 23rd week

* ONEREPUBLIC rises 5*-4* with "I Ain't Worried" and is +305 spins

* CHARLIE PUTH & JUNG KOOK go top 10, up 12*-10* with "Left And Right," up 281 spins

* JAX moves 14*-11* with "Victora's Secret," up 483 spins

* POST MALONE and DOJA CAT surge 20*-12* with "I Like You (A Happier Song)," at +554 spins

* LEWIS CAPALDI also goes top 15, up 17*-13* with "Forget Me," up 366 spins

* DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA leap 29*-24* with "I'm Good (Blue)," up 378 spins

* SAM SMITH & KIM PETRAS debut at 36* with "Unholy," up 278 spins

* NYA enters at 38* with "Closer Than Close"

Active Rock: Five Finger Hold Top Spot; Highly Suspect Top 5; Ozzy Top 10; Godsmack Top 15; Retaliators Top 20

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH holds the top spot for a 3rd week with "Times Like These"

* HIGHLY SUSPECT goes top 5, up 6*-4* with "Natural Born Killer," up 164 spins

* OZZY OSBOURNE enters the top 10, rising 12*-10* with "One Of Those Days," up 182 spins

* GODSMACK is top 15 in their second week, up 22*-13* with "Surrender," up 417 spins

* THE RETALIATORS go top 20, up 21*-20* with "Retaliators Theme (21 Bullets)."

* THREE DAYS GRACE soar 40*-31* with "I Am The Weapon," up 154 spins

* NOTHING MORE debut at 36* with "You Don't Know What Love Means"

* CAPITAL THEATRE enter at 39* with "Fait Accompli"

Alternative: Chili Peppers New #1; Beach Water, Gorillaz Top 5; Panic! At The Disco Top 10

* RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS take over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "Tippa My Tongue," and +244 spins

* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE move into the runner up spot, up 3*-2* with "Here To Forever"

* BEACH WEATHER go top 5, up 6*-4* with "Sex, Drugs, Etc.," up 172 spins

* GORILLAZ go top 5, up 7*-5* with "Cracker Island," featuring THUNDERCAT, and up 148 spins

* PANIC! AT THE DISCO enter the top 10, up 11*-10* with "Don't Let The Lights Go Out," up 76 spins

* PARAMORE are top 15 in their second week with "This Is Why," surging 29*-15* and +453 spins

* SMASHING PUMPKINS go top 25, up 32*-25* with "Beguiled," up 130 spins

* LUMINEERS debut at 37* with "A.M. Radio"

* PHOENIX enter at 39* with "Tonight," featuring EZRA KOENIG

Triple A: Death Cab For Cutie Hold Top Spot; Rosa Linn Top 3; Steve Lacy Rising; Phoenix Top 15

* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE hold the top spot for a 9th week with "Here To Forever"

* ROSA LINN goes top 3 with "SNAP," up 5*-3* and at +57 spins

* STEVE LACY nears the top 5, up 8*-6* with "Bad Habit"

* PHOENIX go top 15, up 16*-14* with "Tonight," featuring EZRA KOENIG

* CHARLEY CROCKETT debut at 28* with "I'm Just A Clown"

* MARCUS KING enters at 30* with "Blood On The Tracks"

