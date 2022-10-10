Gen-Z Panel

PODCAST RADIO's PODCAST FUTURES event, held in parallel with the NAB SHOW NEW YORK on OCTOBER 19th, has announced the inclusion of a panel focusing on Gen-Z listeners.

YAP MEDIA's HALA TAHA, EDISON RESEARCH's MEGAN LAZOVICK, and LIBSYN's ROB GREENLEE will be on the panel at the event, which will include presentations from NUVOODOO, TARGETSPOT, XPERI, and EVERGREEN PODCASTS and a talk by JACOBS MEDIA's FRED JACOBS.

CEO GERRY EDWARDS said, “We’re all about getting podcast content into new ears and in front of new audiences. PODCAST RADIO has a bold and ambitious new idea of the ways in which content can be presented in the future. We’ll be explaining that at our event”.

The event will require a separate $55 registration. Find out more at podcastfutures.com.

« see more Net News