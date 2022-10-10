Scheld (Photo: LinkedIn)

AUDACY News WCBS-A/NEW YORK Brand Manager and News Dir. TIM SCHELD told his staff in a memo FRIDAY (9/7) that he will be leaving the station before the end of the year. The veteran radio newsman joined WCBS in 2003 from ABC RADIO NEWS, where he served as a correspondent since 1994; he previously reported for WCBS in 1987-94. He also currently serves as Chair of the RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION.

In the memo, SCHELD said that AUDACY's deal with SAG-AFTRA portends a new strategy combining WCBS' resources with those of sister News WINS-A, "a plan I have endorsed and frankly helped design." SCHELD said he will aid the transition and will focus on his term leading RTDNA. He closed by praising WCBS' team and AUDACY/NEW YORK Market Pres. CHRIS OLIVIERO and concluding, "NEW YORK is in great hands."

