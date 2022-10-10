Mulligan (Photo: Tiziano Lugli / Wondery)

OSCAR-nominee CAREY MULLIGAN is the narrator of a new horror fiction anthology podcast for AMAZON MUSIC's WONDERY. "I HEAR FEAR." a series of six horror stories, debuts OCTOBER 17th, timed for HALLOWEEN season.

The series includes stories by KATYA APEKINA, Dr. CHESYA BURKE, KARIN LOWACHEE, JENNY DEIKER RESTIVO, BEN ROCK, and BOB DEROSA.

