AUDACY is flipping Alternative WNYL (ALT 92.3)/NEW YORK to a simulcast of News WINS-A on OCTOBER 27th as the newsrooms of WINS and sister WCBS-A merge to share anchors and reporters under a new agreement with union SAG-AFTRA. WINS Dir./News and Programming BEN MEVORACH is being promoted to VP/NEW YORK News and WINS Assistant News Dir. IVAN LEE will serve as Brand Mgr. of both stations, filling the gap pleft by TIM SCHELD's exit (NET NEWS 10/10). The Alternative format will continue on WNYL-HD2 and via streaming.

“At a time when quality journalism and local reporting is so critical, it was the ideal moment to make a strong investment in our news creation and distribution capabilities,” said Market Pres. CHRIS OLIVIERO. “AUDACY NEW YORK’s news organization, anchored by both 1010 WINS and WCBS 880, is the premier audio news outlet in the city and now more than ever we remain committed to serving our audiences as we have done so for over the last fifty years. These series of moves will solidify our earned position as the go-to trusted source for news, traffic and weather every day.”

“We are standing at the edge of an exciting new era for news in NEW YORK for our team, our advertisers, and, most importantly, our listeners,” said MEVORACH. "1010 WINS and WCBS 880 will be in more places, covering more stories, creating more original content, expanding our digital footprint, and now offering listeners a crystal-clear FM audio experience. Both brands will retain their distinct identities but will now harness resources with the single mission of better serving our communities and reaching the next generation of news consumers.”

