A Podcast, Too

Former LOS ANGELES ANGELS, CHICAGO CUBS, and TAMPA BAY RAYS manager JOE MADDON and veteran sportswriter and broadcaster TOM VERDUCCI are hosting a new iHEARTMEDIA/FOX SPORTS RADIO podcast sharing its name with MADDON and VERDUCCI’s upcoming book “THE BOOK OF JOE.” The podcast debuts TODAY (10/10) and will post twice weekly.

“We are here to tell you what we think, not what we’ve heard,” said MADDON. “No regurgitation and original thoughts are valued.”

“Like its namesake book, the podcast will be full of surprises and insight,” said VERDUCCI. “From game strategy to baseball history to leadership lessons -- and maybe to some rock n’ roll and classic cars -- we’ll cover more ground than a Gold Glove shortstop on the most illuminating and interesting podcast in baseball.”

