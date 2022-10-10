The NHL's FLORIDA PANTHERS are moving their radio network affiliation in the adjacent WEST PALM BEACH market from HUBBARD Sports WMEN-A (FOX SPORTS 640)/WEST PALM BEACH to crosstown iHEARTMEDIA Sports Betting WBZT-A (SPORTS RADIO 1230 THE GAMBLER) under a deal that will last through the 2024-25 season. The PANTHERS' flagship is AUDACY Sports WQAM-A/MIAMI.

“We’re excited for iHEARTMEDIA WEST PALM BEACH to join the Florida Panthers radio network for the 2022-23 season,” said PANTHERS Chief Revenue Officer SHAWN THORNTON. “With the refresh of their sports radio station 1230 THE GAMBLER this past summer, we look forward to working with the leading audio media company in AMERICA to broadcast PANTHERS games to our fans in PALM BEACH COUNTY."

iHEARTMEDIA WEST PALM BEACH Market Pres. MARK MCCAULEY added, “We’re excited to partner with the FLORIDA PANTHERS and provide listeners great play-by-play action on 1230 THE GAMBLER.”

