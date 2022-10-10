Cresswell

AUDACY Classic Hits KLUV (98.7 K-LUV)/DALLAS PD JAY CRESSWELL is leaving that post after 7 years as PD, for a total of 27 years at the station in various on-air and programming capacities. In addition, JAY was PD at 60s & 70s Oldies KLUV HD-2 and at Classic Deep Trax KLUV HD-3 as well as MD at sister AUDACY Classic Hits WIAD (94.7 THE DRIVE)/WASHINGTON, D.C.

No word on CRESSWELL’s replacement, so far.

CRESSWELL told ALL ACCESS, “I’ve been here for 27 years at KLUV. So many people do not get the opportunity to keep a job that they love for so long. I was offered the chance to stay with the company in another position, bwhich they did not need to do, and I decided to respectfully decline.

“I got to work with legends and many members of the TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME. In fact, I worked with over 1000 people in those 27 years and happy to say that I am leaving on very good terms with the station and AUDACY.”

