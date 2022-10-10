Art Laboe (Photo: Twitter)

Legendary radio pioneer ART LABOE, who added the phrase "oldies but goodies" to the broadcast lexicon, and helped desegregate Southern California with his ethnically diverse live shows, died peacefully at his home in PALM SPRINGS, CA, FRIDAY night (10/7) at the age of 97 after a bout of pneumonia.

The broadcast veteran had just marked 79 years as an on-air radio personality in SEPTEMBER, giving him the record for the longest continuous period of being a broadcaster.

Born ARTHUR EGNOIAN in SALT LAKE CITY to an ARMENIAN-AMERICAN family during the Great Depression, after serving in World War II, he changed his last name to LABOE, moved to LOS ANGELES and became one of the first DJs to play rhythm and blues and rock 'n' roll in the state..

LABOE is credited with helping end segregation in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA by organizing live DJ shows that attracted young whites, blacks and LATINOS who came together to dance to the new music.

He built a multigenerational following by airing decades of goodnight dedications to inmates and others from loved ones on his syndicated show, which he continued to host, taping the final installment, which aired on SUNDAY, last week.

His longstanding "ART LABOE Show" just took place at the GLEN HELEN AMPHITHEATER in DEVORE, CA, last SATURDAY with THE REAL SOS BAND, ROSE ROYCE, MC MAGIC, AMANDA PEREZ, HEATWAVE, GQ, PEACHES & HERB, BLUE MAGIC, THEE SACRED SOULS and THE YOUNG HEARTS.

His current nightly request and dedication syndicated radio show, "The ART LABOE Connection," will continue to be heard on ALEX MERUELO Urban Contemporary KDAY/LOS ANGELES, SUNDAYS from 6p-MIDNIGHT (PT), and weeknights from 9p-MIDNIGHT (PT) on GOLD COAST BROADCASTING Oldies/Adult Hits KOCP/OXNARD, CA, POINT BROADCASTING Oldies/Adult Hits KQIE/RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNARDINO, MARKER BROADCASTING Oldies/Adult Hits KMRJ/PALM SPRINGS, and many stations throughout the SOUTHWEST.

In addition to working as a concert promoter, LABOE helped bring many forgotten artists back into the spotlight. The city of LOS ANGELES declared JULY 17th, 1981, ART LABOE DAY, when he received a star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME.

BENZTOWN has created an audio tribute which can be heard here.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

