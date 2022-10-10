Mondo NYC

MONDO.NYC, the annual global business summit and showcase music festival held in NEW YORK, OCTOBER 11th through 14th, unveiled its list of speakers. The four-day program features some of the music business’s most influential and forward-thinking executives discussing a wide range of topics about the state and future of the business.

Among the 60 panelists are such executives as DOWNTOWN CEO ANDREW BERGMAN, RIAA CEO MITCH GLAZIER, CLIVE DAVIS INSTITUTE Chair JASON KING, MIDIA RESEARCH Managing Director MARK MULLIGAN, NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN-AMERICAN MUSIC CEO HENRY BEECHER HICKS III, MEDIATECH VENTURES Co-Founder TED COHEN, R.A.Y, D. A. R. MANAGEMENT CEO RAY DANIELS, producer KEITH SHOCKLEE, SONY MUSIC GROUP EVP Chief Civersity & Inclusion Officer TIFFANY R. WARREN and CUTTING EDGE GROUP COO TARA FINEGAN, among many other influential music and tech business leaders.

In addition to the general conference, MONDO has partnered with the GUILD OF MUSIC SUPERVISERS for an intensive day-long content program featuring the world's top music supervisors and executives in film, television, gaming, advertising and emerging platforms.

MONDO.NYC will also present its sixth annual CONTINUING LEGAL EDUCATION MUSIC & TECH LAW SYMPOSIUM held on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14th.

MONDO’s CLE 2022 program features renowned legal thought leaders and music industry experts to discuss many of the most pressing legal issues facing the music industry today: entertainment agreements; policy shifts; NFTs and the music industry; international litigations featuring recent court decisions including ED SHEERAN’s landmark “Shape Of You” case; catalog deals and shifting markets; festivals; and licensing rights for emerging platforms.

The four-day conference is held in BROOKLYN, at the WILLIAMSBURG HOTEL. Registration information and tickets can be accessed here.

