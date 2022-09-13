Back On Top

Congratulations to KANE BROWN and the RCA NASHVILLE promotion team for landing the most added single at Country radio again this week with “Thank God,” BROWN’s duet with his wife, KATELYN. The song previously was most added during its release week one month ago (NET NEWS 9/13).

It adds 15 new stations this week, for a total of 137 now on board, and jumps from #30 to #25 on the MEDIABASE Country chart.

Written by JOSH HOGE, JAXSON FREE, KYLE FISHMAN, CHRISTIAN DAVIS and JARED MULLINS, the song debuted last month with 68 first-week MEDIABASE stations. The track is included on BROWN's recently-released album, "Different Man."

