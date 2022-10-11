Samul

SMACKTOK, a division of NASHVILLE-based SMACK ENTERTAINMENT, has hired ALEKS SAMUL as its first team member. SAMUL will serve as SMACKTOK coordinator, handling the day-to-day operations of the company's digital and influencer marketing efforts. She will report to SMACKTOK founder MARISSA TURK.

Originally from POLAND, SAMUL moved to NASHVILLE after a stop in CALIFORNIA to work in Country music. Prior to joining SMACKTOK, she was an artist relations and marketing manager.

"Bringing ALEKS on board to assist in leading SMACKTOK is the difference maker that will allow us to offer new services in the creator space and keep us ahead of the curve,” said TURK. "ALEKS brings limitless creativity, impactful ideas and tremendous follow through that is proving to be effective in the influencer/digital world.”

« see more Net News