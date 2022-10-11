Wells

Music publisher SPIRIT MUSIC NASHVILLE has promoted DEREK WELLS from Sr. Dir. to VP/A&R and Production. He will report to FRANK ROGERS, Chief Creative Officer of SPIRIT MUSIC GROUP and CEO of SPIRIT MUSIC NASHVILLE. In addition, SPIRIT MUSIC NASHVILLE has extended its partnership with WELLS’ 2 MIX MUSIC.

A NASHVILLE native, WELLS is a two-time ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC Award-winning multi-instrumentalist, producer and music publisher. He is credited on more than 100 #1 singles, including songs by MAREN MORRIS, BLAKE SHELTON, MORGAN WALLEN, SHAKIRA, KENNY CHESNEY, SCOTTY McCREERY, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, P!NK, HARDY, DAN + SHAY, KELSEA BALLERINI, LADY ANTEBELLUM, DOLLY PARTON and THOMAS RHETT.

In SEPTEMBER, SPIRIT MUSIC GROUP announced the appointment of ROGERS as CCO. Over the past year, 70% of SPIRIT MUSIC NASHVILLE’s current writer roster has had at least one charted single. This includes nine #1 singles, 10 Top 10 singles, and 11 Top 30 songs in 2021, as well as ACM Single of the Year, “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” by CARLY PEARCE and LEE BRICE (via writer JONATHAN SINGLETON).

“DEREK WELLS has been an integral part of SPIRIT MUSIC’s success the last few years,” said ROGERS. “DEREK is an amazing musician, producer, publisher, friend and mentor to our staff and writers. I am thrilled to promote him to VP/A&R and Production and to continue our partnership with 2MIX MUSIC.”

WELLS added, "I’m excited to continue this journey with SPIRIT and the world-class team that’s been assembled here. Every writer and staff member in our building represents the kind of person that I want to be associated with. We’ve had a great few years, and I know how much excitement we all have about our future and the music being made here! Big thanks to FRANK ROGERS for the leadership and friendship he shows to our team day in and day out. I couldn’t ask for a better partner in crime! Most fun wins!"

