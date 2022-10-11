Lammerts

BRITTANY LAMMERTS has been named Dir./Digital Marketing at BRAZOS VALLEY COMMUNICATIONS, overseeing digital marketing at the company's BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, TX and ODESSA-MIDLAND, TX clusters.

CEO/General Partner TOMMY R. VASCOCU said that LAMMERTS “has an outstanding career of more than twelve years working in the digital marketing space with previous engagements with SPARKSEED MARKETING and ATLAS BELLE STUDIO. She brings passion and experience working with marketing teams to define advertising strategies and formulating marketing plans to drive revenue growth for large multi-national and local retail clients. BRITTANY has a keen appreciation for local community engaged companies like BRAZOS. We look forward to BRITTANY's leadership and engagement with our teams in BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION and ODESSA-MIDLAND. BRITTANY will be based in BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS.”

