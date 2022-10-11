International Growth

French podcast hosting platform AUSHA is expanding into the U.S. market, with tech entrepreneur ODILE BENIFIAH leading the effort.

"We've been successful because we listened to podcasters themselves," said CEO MAXIME PIQUETTE. "Podcasters want to spend more time on the content of their podcast, and less time trying to use six or seven different marketing tools to make sure it gets heard. On average, AUSHA replaces 5 tools that podcasters would otherwise have to navigate. That's giving people their time back, and for some, that is also giving them the joy of podcasting back."

"We are going to grow the right way: organically and with a healthy foundation," added BENEFIAH. "This is only the beginning of a very long relationship we plan to have with the American podcast community. There is so much we can learn from each other."

