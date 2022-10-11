2023 Lineup Announced

Organizers of the When We Were Young Festival, scheduled for later this month at the LAS VEGAS FAIRGROUNDS, have released the lineup for next year’s 2023 festival, which will take place on OCTOBER 21, 2023, with blink-182 and GREEN DAY headlining dozens of acts.

Show information and presale tickets for When We Were Young 2023 go on sale starting FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14th can be found here.

BLINK-182 has also announced a worldwide tour with U.S. dates beginning MAY 6, 2023 in MINNEAPOLIS (NET NEWS 10/11), and LOLLAPALOOZA CHILE, LOLLAPALOOZA ARGENTINA and LOLLAPALOOZA BRAZIL have revealed the lineups for the 2023 editions which also include blink-182 (NET NEWS 10/11).

