ALL ACCESS is proud and very excited to announce the debut of cutting-edge information from our new information partners at CHARTMETRIC.COM. The goal is to showcase CHARTMETRIC.COM, highlighting some vital data points to help radio programmers and label executives make fact-based decisions with regards to artists and their music.

There are literally thousands and thousands of pages to be discovered on CHARTMETRIC.COM, and to wade through all of the data will bring a paid., subscribed user a deeper understanding of thousands of artists and their musical body of work.

We believe that the importance of an artist and its impact on the audience at large, defined by facts, allows more accurate programming decisions in real-time.

With a subscription to CHARTMETRIC you get:

•Intuitive Analytics powered by features that help you answer important questions about how your music is performing, so you invest less time analyzing and more time strategizing

•Discover New Talent, Similar Artists, Future Trends

•Powerful Reporting helps you make informed music business decisions faster and smarter

Sign up for CHARTMETRIC.COM, here.

Select CHARTMETRIC data will update daily on ALL ACCESS and will feature two main data sets and numerous subsets. Here's where to find it:



These data points are unique, and designed to bring a music decision-maker or a record exec to a quicker decision on songs to play or release.

THE CHARTMETRIC TOP 100 ARTIST CHART

… with exclusive CHARTMETRIC data points, like:

•Country Of Origin

•Chartmetric Score: Uses over 50 data points from multiple streaming services and social networks. An artist’s score is updated on a daily basis to reflect the current exposure for each artist and their content across all platforms, plus the level of engagement with audiences. Unlike traditional metrics that are used to measure and rank artists, the Chartmetric Score reflects how today’s audiences consume music and how they share content with friends all over the world.

•Engagement Rank and Fan Base Rank: Subsets of the Chartmetric Score are used to determine an artist's Engagement Rank and Fanbase Rank. The Engagement Rank describes current active engagement by audiences, whereas the Fanbase Rank utilizes metrics related to the size and growth of the audience.

CHARTMETRIC ARTIST OVERVIEW : Clicking on any artist's photo/name in the CHARTMETRIC TOP 100 ARTIST CHART such as:

… takes you to an exclusive, deep artist bio with up to the minute, real-time social media metrics, like:

•Instagram Followers

•Facebook Likes, Talks

•Twitter Followers

•TikTok Followers

•YouTube Subscribers

ALL ACCESS President & Publisher JOEL DENVER noted, “We are very pleased to work with our friends at CHARTMETRIC to help spread the word about the importance of unique, fresh data in analyzing songs for airplay not just by streams, but with social media metrics and exclusive CHARTMETRIC rankings. We believe that the importance of an artist and its impact on the audience at large, defined by facts, allows more accurate programming decisions in real-time. We look forward to your input."

CHARTMETRIC Founder/CEO SUNG CHO commented, “We are very proud of this partnership with ALL ACCESS. It will provide a richer experience for ALL ACCESS users, and also give a chance for the users to learn about the data we are tracking, especially our unique CHARTMETRIC SCORE. I hope more users benefit from this!”

CHARTMETRIC Chief Commercial Officer CHAZ JENKINS added, "Today’s audiences engage with music and artists across numerous different social and streaming services. By integrating data from every important platform, combined with the extensive resources already available on ALL ACCESS, we hope that programmers are better able to be responsive to audiences, as well as influential."

