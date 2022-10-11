Riester

BMG has hired BRANDON RIESTER to become VP/A&R, Recorded Music, responsible for signing and developing artists for BMG’s frontline recording team, and song development in collaboration with BMG’s songwriters and publishing team.

RIESTER’s background includes previous A&R roles in two joint ventures with EPIC and HITCO, and in management at MEDINA GORUP. RIESTER was also A&R for NUYORICAN RECORDS where he worked with JENNIFER LOPEZ on UNIVERSAL PICTURES “Marry Me” soundtrack.

« see more Net News