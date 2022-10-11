Brooks Arthur With Janis Ian (Photo: Facebook)

BROOKS ARTHUR, who started out in the mail room at DECCA RECORDS and as an in-house assistant at KAPP RECORDS before engineering a string of classic BRILL BUILDING “girl group” hit singles in the early ‘60s, then owning several studios, going on to produce JANIS IAN and serve as ADAM SANDLER’s music supervisor, passed away on SUNDAY at 86.

“I began working in the mail room at DECCA as a summer high school job,” he told VARIETY in 2016. “Ir was all in the hope I would be discovered as a singer, that I’d get noticed by some A&R man or record producer.

“I wanted to be the next EDDIE FISHER, then I started engineering demos for my friends and I would have bet the store I would never become an engineer with hundreds of hits. But I became the EDDIE FISHER of audio engineers.”

Born ARNOLD BRODSKY in BROOKLYN, his friends were the likes of soon-to-be BRILL BUILDING songwriting stalwarts NEIL SEDAKA, CAROLE KING and NEIL DIAMOND. While still at BROOKLYN COLLEGE, he was engineering records at demo studios like DICK CHARLES, ASSOCIATED and MIRA SOUND. Among the records he engineered were THE ANGELS’ “My Boyfriend’s Back,” LITTLE EVA’s “The Loco Motion,” the DIXIE CUPS’ “Chapel of Love,” the SHANGRI-LAS’ “Leader of the Pack” and “(Remember) Walking In The Sand” and the McCOYS’ “Hang On Sloopy,” one of several he worked on for legendary record executive BERT BERNS’ famed BANG label.

ARTHUR and BERNS became close associates – ARTHUR would co-produce the 2016 documentary on his mentor, “BANG! The BERT BERNS Story” -- as he engineered VAN MORRISON’s debut album, “Blowin’ Your Mind,” and its hit single, “Brown-Eyed Girl” under the auspices of producer PHIL RAMONE, even singing backups on the latter. MORRISON would return the favor by recording “Astral Weeks” in ARTHUR’s own CENTURY SOUND STUDIO, then had him remix his “Wavelength” album. He also engineered NEIL DIAMOND’s first few albums for BANG, produced by JEFF BARRY and ELLIE GREENWICH, with songs like “Cherry, Cherry,” “Kentucky Woman,” “Solitary Man,” “Red Red Wine” and “Shilo.” ARTHUR also engineered albums by BOBBY DARIN, GORDON LIGHTFOOT, RICHIE HAVENS and GRATEFUL DEAD. A young BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN recorded his first two albums at BROOKS’ 914 RECORDING STUDIO in BLAUVVELT, NY, under the guise of ARTHUR’s engineering protégé LOUIS LAHAV.

ARTHUR started out with ambitions to be a singer, recording several singles under the names ART BARRETT and ARNIE BLAINE as well as two albums of classical jazz-pop for VERVE as the BROOKS ARTHUR ENSEMBLE in ’66 and ’69, earning a GRAMMY nomination for his cover of JIMMY WEBB’s “MacArthur Park.” He was signed to DON KIRSHNER and AL NEVINS’ top publishing company ALDON MUSIC as a demo singer and songwriter. BROOKS’ own songs were recorded by TONY ORLANDO, ERNA FRANKLIN, THE FOUR COINS and JOANIE SOMMERS, among others.

After engineering, BROOKS became a producer, famously helming JANIS IAN’s chart-topping 1975 album “Between the Lines,” and its hit single, “At Seventeen,” winning a GRAMMY for engineering the album, recorded at his own 914 studio.

ARTHUR received another GRAMMY nomination for the BROADWAY cast recording of MARVIN HAMLISCH and CAROLE BAYER SAGER’s 1979 musical “They’re Playing Our Song.” He also produced three of BAYER-SAGER’s solo albums and the 1985 soundtrack to “A Chorus Line,” as well as albums for DEBBY BOONE, BERNADETTE PETERS, PEGGY LEE and DUSTY SPRINGFIELD, specializing in female artists.

Segueing into a comedy producer, ARTHUR worked with ROBIN WILLIAMS and JACKIE MASON when he was tapped by ADAM SANDLER to be a music supervisor for his HAPPY MADISON production company, co-producing three versions of the performer’s legendary “Chanukah Song” and overseeing the soundtracks of “The Wedding Singer,” “The Waterboy,” “Big Daddy,” Eight Crazy Nights,” I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry” and more. He also served as the music supervisor on all three “Karate Kid” movies for producer JERRY WEINTRAUB, who rekindled his interest in JUDAISM by introducing him to the CHABAD.

SANDLER called ARTHUR, who shared his father’s birthday, a “true mensch,” posting, “Nobody like that man on the planet. Pure kindness. Loving. Giving. Creative. Patient. Soulful. Superhuman being. Engineered and produced some of the greatest songs of our time. Loved him like family. Beyond a buddy to me and so many.”

BAYER-SAGER wrote his passing was “a great loss... He was a great record producer for many -- helped me find my voice. Kind, loving.”

At the time of his death, he was working on an autobiography, currently in the editing stages.

ARTHUR is survived by his wife of 63 years, MARILYN, a former publicist at RCA Records, among others, and his two daughters, JILL ARTHUR POSNER and JACKI ARTHUR EISENBERG and four grandchildren.

The funeral will take place this SUNDAY at MOUNT SINAI MEMORIAL PARKS and MORTUARIES in SIMI VALLEY. In lieu of flowers, his family asked donations be made to CHABAD.ORG or the AMERICAN JEWISH WORLD SERVICE.

« see more Net News