MTHREE; MARTIN MUSIC MANAGEMENT has signed music producer JOHN HILER to their new division specializing in music producers. HILER joins previously announced music producers on the roster including ADAM CLARK in NEW YORK, ZAK JABLOW (LAEV) in NASHVILLE. HILER will be managed day-to-day by JEFF BETTEN, who joined the company earlier this year.

MTHREE principal R. WAYNE MARTIN added, “My vision of the burgeoning mthree producer roster is that of a boutique collective of experienced, driven, and curious professionals who not only inspire their recording artist clients and production partners, but also ignite the mthree team in that process. John Hiler is exactly that creative professional, and I could not be happier to announce his signing.”

Added HILER, “Joining MTHREE as one of the first music producers under their management is a pivotal moment for me. I feel at home with WAYNE and the ethos of the MTHREE team, and so I’m excited to chart a new career trajectory, and to embrace the new creative opportunities that result.”

The NEW YORK-based HILER's credits include RIHANNA, MADONNA, SMASHING PUMPKINS, STEPHEN STILLS and LIZ PHAIR, among others, working as a music producer, mixer, arranger, engineer, programmer, composer, and writer. HILER became so enamored with digital technology while he was playing with several bands as a teen that he decided to attend college for computer science, which led him to the WHEATON CONSERVATORY outside CHICAGO, where he not only studied classical composition but constructed the school’s entire MIDI lab. Relocating to LOS ANGELES, HILER became a staff engineer at HIT CITY WEST recording studio where he complemented his digital experiences by learning the art of analog recording. HILER is not just a music producer, but a fourth-generation classical pianist and an accomplished programmer who occasionally picks up a guitar or bass.

Other MTHREE producers who have seen recent success includie ZAK JABLOW (LAEV) and ADAM CLARK, who will speak at MONDONYC on FRIDAY (10/12) on the panel “Future Of Music Creation & Production: Adaptive Music: Reimagining Our Role As Listeners.”

