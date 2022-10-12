Hoffman (Photo: LinkedIn)

Another casualty of BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's layoffs last week was Hot AC KVGS (102.7 VGS) and KDWN-A-K268CS/LAS VEGAS PD STEVE HOFFMAN.

The veteran radio programmer and host (and attorney) joined the LAS VEGAS stations in 2019 after stints hosting at KSWD (100.3 THE SOUND)/LOS ANGELES, programming at KCAL-F/RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNARDINO, and serving as MD at KQLZ (PIRATE RADIO 100.3)/LOS ANGELES, among many other stops.

Reach STEVE at 310-876-2889, steve@stevehoffmanmedia.com, and stevehoffmanmedia.com.

