Steve Hoffman Exits KVGS And KDWN/Las Vegas
by Perry Michael Simon
October 12, 2022 at 5:03 AM (PT)
Another casualty of BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP's layoffs last week was Hot AC KVGS (102.7 VGS) and KDWN-A-K268CS/LAS VEGAS PD STEVE HOFFMAN.
The veteran radio programmer and host (and attorney) joined the LAS VEGAS stations in 2019 after stints hosting at KSWD (100.3 THE SOUND)/LOS ANGELES, programming at KCAL-F/RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNARDINO, and serving as MD at KQLZ (PIRATE RADIO 100.3)/LOS ANGELES, among many other stops.
Reach STEVE at 310-876-2889, steve@stevehoffmanmedia.com, and stevehoffmanmedia.com.