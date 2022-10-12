Ramer

The CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING will honor attorney and CPB Board Chair BRUCE RAMER with its Lifetime Achievement Award at a dinner TONIGHT (10/12). RAMER, a p[artner at GANG, TYRE, RAMER, BROWN AND PASSMAN and a member of the CPB Board since 2008, will be feted by guests including "PBS NEWS HOUR" Managing Editor JUDY WOODRUFF and STORYCORPS Founder DAVE ISAY, along with video tributes with KEN BURNS, HENRY LOUIS GATES JR., Rep. EARL BLUMENAUER (D-OR), and ROBERT COSTA.

“BRUCE RAMER is being honored with the CPB Lifetime Achievement award in recognition of his extraordinary leadership and guidance given to CPB over the nearly 14 years of his service,” said CPB Pres./CEO PATRICIA HARRISON. “He led CPB’s support for innovation, interconnection, infrastructure, and access to content over many platforms, and was committed to strengthening local, national, and international public media journalism and editorial integrity. And on a meaningful level, BRUCE always advanced diversity and inclusion personally and professionally.”

“This award recognizes BRUCE’s leadership, vision, dedication, and extraordinary service to public media, and by extension, our nation,” said CPB Vice Chair LAURA GORE ROSS. “BRUCE’s leadership has strengthened CPB and public media when we needed it most. On his watch, CPB was able to distribute $75 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding and $175 million in CARES Act stabilization funding to public media stations, many of which stepped up to provide life-saving news and information and at-home educational services. And he has provided wise counsel through thick and thin that have been felt by all.”

