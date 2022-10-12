Greenwald

ATLANTIC RECORDS Chairman/COO JULIE GREENWALD has been promoted to Chairman/CEO of the newly created ATLANTIC MUSIC GROUP, overseeing ATLANTIC RECORDS, ATCO, BIG BEAT, and CANVASBACK as well as 300 ELEKTRA ENTERTAINMENT (300, ELEKTRA, FUELED BY RAMEN, ROADRUNNER, LOW COUNTRY SOUND, DTA, PUBLIC CONSUMPTION). She will continue to jointly lead ATLANTIC RECORDS alongside Chairman/CEO CRAIG KALLMAN, while 300 ELEKTRA will continue to be headed by Chairman/CEO KEVIN LILES.

GREENWALD said, “I love nurturing the next generation, contributing to culture, and building vibrant communities for our artists. We have the most fantastic talent at ATLANTIC, 300, and ELEKTRA, from superstars to baby bands, from expert execs to young people just starting out in the business. I want them all to feel that this is the best place to do bold, brave, creative work, and build real careers. I’m so proud to be in it with them, shoulder to shoulder, every day. I’d like to thank CRAIG and KEVIN for being my partners, (WARNER MUSIC GROUOP CEO/Recorded Music) MAX (LOUSADA) and STEVE for their leadership, and our allies across the industry who help us bring great music to the world.”

LOUSADA said, “JULIE’s a force of nature -- a fearless champion of original talent, a mentor to countless artists and executives, and the visionary behind game-changing moves, such as ATLANTIC’s early embrace of streaming and the spin-off of the ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP. She’s made artist development an artform in its own right, by combining passion and intelligence, gut sense and strategic thinking, the big picture and the smallest detail. This new role only hints at the full scope of her influence and impact across our industry, but it’s still much deserved recognition of her dynamic leadership at our company.

“JULIE’s strengths, combined with CRAIG’s extraordinary creative talents, make them one of the outstanding partnerships in the history of music. We’re all extremely fortunate to be working with them as they write the next great chapter in the ATLANTIC story.”

