CMA and Discovery Education Program

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) has teamed with DISCOVERY EDUCATION to create a nationwide STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) program designed to empower students to explore careers in the Country music industry. "Working In Harmony: Every Voice Is Instrumental" targets students in grades 3-12, and will provide digital resources for learning and exploring career profiles utilizing STEAM skills, as well as classroom activities, instructional support and family activities.

The initial offering is a three-part video series titled, "This Is STEAM Country," which explores a key component of Country music: live performances and festivals. In addition, DISCOVERY EDUCATION will offer a virtual field trip, to be captured at the 56th annual CMA AWARDS in NOVEMBER, that will give students a behind-the-scenes look at the show.

The video program, which features members of THOMAS RHETT and FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE's road crews, is available through DISCOVERY's K-12 learning platform and CMAWorkinginHarmony.com.

“Through our partnership with DISCOVERY EDUCATION, we are thrilled to deliver these resources directly to students and educators that highlight how our industry professionals embrace powerful STEAM skills to bring Country music to fans around the world,” said CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN.

“Harmonious collaboration is the key to any successful venture, and we are proud to partner with the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION and the CMA FOUNDATION to provide the resources needed by educators and students to explore and pursue careers utilizing STEAM skills,” said DISCOVERY EDUCATION GM/Social Impact AMY NAKAMOTO.

« see more Net News