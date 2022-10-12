Lesley James

NORTH TEXAS PUBLIC BROADCASTING Triple A KKXT (KXT 91.7)/DALLAS has appointed industry veteran LESLEY JAMES as APD.

“Rarely do you find a candidate who checks all the boxes you are looking for,” says KXT PD BENJI MCPHAIL. “We found that with LESLEY — a strong on-air talent who knows the music backward and forward, with a passion for the industry unmatched by anyone I’ve met. We can’t wait for her to join the team.

JAMES previously spent many years as PD/afternoons at WWCD LTD. Alternative WWCD/COLUMBUS, OH and recently worked as co-director of Radio and Streaming for HAZEL STREET RECORDS, while also doing SATURDAY middays at CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, NORTHRIDGE, Triple A KCSN-KSBR (88.5 FM THE SOCAL SOUND)/LOS ANGELES.

“I am beyond excited to join KXT,” says JAMES. “It’s a dream come true to program again and work with this incredible organization. The station is growing and I’m eager to get to work and help make a positive impact!”

JAMES' first day at KXT is OCTOBER 17th and she can be reached at ljames@KERA.org.

