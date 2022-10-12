Looking For A New Morning Co-Host

ATLANTIC GATEWAY COMMUNICATIONS Contemporary Christian WGTS/WASHINGTON morning show co-host BLANCA VEGA has resigned after 10 years to "focus on her health and family."

Said BLANCA, "Being part of the team that brought WGTS to one of the top three stations in the market is something I will always feel proud of. But it’s the people and comments received like 'what you said was exactly what I needed to hear today’ or ‘I needed to hear your laugh this morning’ is what I will treasure most. At the same time, I feel GOD leading me in a different direction in this season of my life.”

Morning show host JERRY WOODS will continue and a co-host search will begin soon. BLANCA's final day will be OCTOBER 21st.

