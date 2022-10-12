Jones

A CONNECTICUT jury awarded the families of eight victims of the SANDY HOOK school shootings and an FBI agent $965 million in total damages from ALEX JONES. The radio talk show host and his FREE SPEECH SYSTEMS LLC, parent of his INFOWARS content company, were held liable for defamation for spreading false stories about the shootings being a hoax and the victims "crisis actors." Additional damages covering attorneys' fees will be determined in NOVEMBER.

Fifteen plaintiffs were awarded damages in the case, which is one of three suits against JONES arising from his conspiracy theories about the shootimg; an earlier suit in TEXAS awarded one victim's parents close to $50 million, while another case is going to the damages phase after JONES lost the suit.

On his show WEDNESDAY (10/12), JONES ranted against the award, using the situation to implore his followers to send him money or buy supplements sold on his site, adding that "they want to scare us away from questioning UVALDE or PARKLAND. We're not going away, we're not going to stop."

