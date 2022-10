Big Deal In PA

FOREVER MEDIA, INC./FM RADIO LICENSES, LLC is selling 34 full-power stations and 12 translators in five PENNSYLVANIA markets to KRISTIN CANTRELL's SOUTHERN BELLE MEDIA FAMILY, LLC/SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA FAMILY, LLC for $17.375 million in assumption of promissory notes to KERBY E. CONFER, the JUDITH M. CONFER IRREVOCABLE TRUST, and CONFERMATION, LLLP. KERBY E. CONFER is CANTRELL's father.

The stations being sold include, in the STATE COLLEGE market, Classic Hits WAPY-F (HAPPY 103.1), Sports WQWK-A (ESPN RADIO 103.7 & 1450), News-Talk WRSC-A, W279DK, and W227DV/STATE COLLEGE, Country WFGE-F (BIG FROGGY 101)/TYRONE, Classic Rock WBUS (99.5 THE BUS)/CENTRE HALL, and Top 40 WMAJ-F (MAJIC 93.7)/BOALSBURG; in the ALTOONA market, Top 40 WWOT-F (HOT 100), Oldies WTNA-A (TOONA 1430 & 99.7), News-Talk WFBG-A, Country WFGY-F (FROGGY 98), W259DG, and W283DI/ALTOONA, AC WALY-F/BELLWOOD, and Rock WRKY-F (ROCKY 104.9)/HOLIDAYSBURG; in the JOHNSTOWN market, AC WKYE-F (96 KEY), Country WFGI-F (FROGGY 95), Top 40 WJHT-F (HOT 92), News-Talk WNTJ-A, W230BK, and W283CX/JOHNSTOWN, News-Talk WNTI-A, Contemporary Christian WLKH-F (K-LOVE), and W278CR/SOMERSET, Rock WRKW-F (ROCKY 99)/EBENSBURG, and Oldies WCCL-F (COOL 101.7)/CENTRAL CITY; in the MEADVILLE/FRANKLIN market, Country WGYY-F (FROGGY 100.3), News-Talk WMGW-A, and W264DK/MEADVILLE, Rock WRQI-F (ROCKY 94.3)/SAGERTOWN, Top WXMJ-F (MAJIC 104.5)/CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, News-Talk WTIV-A and W287DC/TITUSVILLE, Top 40 WHMJ-F (MAJIC 99.3), News-Talk WFRA-A, and W251CL/FRANKLIN, Country WGYI-F (FROGGY 98.5)/OIL CITY, and Rock WRQW-F (ROCKY 107.7)/COOPERSTOWN; in the NEW CASTLE market, Classic Hits WUZZ-A, News-Talk WKST-A, W250CW, and W248DJ/NEW CASTLE and Classic Country WYLE-F (WILLIE 95.1)/GROVE CITY; and in the LEBANON market, News-Talk WLBR and Country WFVY-F (FROGGY VALLEY 100.1)/LEBANON.

In a related deal, SOUTHERN BELLE, LLC is selling Classic Hits WOWY/UNIVERSITY PARK, PA;Classic Hits WHUN-F/HUNTINGDON, PA; Hot AC WZWW (3WZ)/BELLEFONTE, PA; Top 40 WBHV-F (B94.5)/STATE COLLEGE, PA; and Classic Country WLEJ (BIGFOOT COUNTRY LEGENDS)/PLEASANT GAP, PA to SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA COO JIM LOFTUS' JFLIV, LLC/COVENANT COMMUNICATIONS, LLC for $1 million.

In other filings with the FCC, PATRICIA FEIJO's DCO HOLDING, LLC is selling Silent KYAH-A/DELTA, UT to JAMES FEIJO's KYAH, LLC for $100.

MONTEREY COUNTY BROADCASTERS, INC. is selling K247BL/TULARCITOS-CARMEL, CA to EL SEMBRADOR MINISTRIES for $10,000. The primary station is listed as Religion KKMC-A (CENTRAL COAST CHRISTIAN RADIO)/GONZALES, CA.

And FRIENDS OF WMHR - ITHACA is donating W269AW/ITHACA, NY to MARS HILL BROADCASTING CO., INC. The primary station is Religion WMHR/SYRACUSE.

