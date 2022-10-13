Bad Bunny (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

BAD BUNNY's 2022 continues to roll along, as the Puerto Rican artist has picked up eight 2022 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARD nominations. BEYONCÉ, DRAKE and TAYLOR SWIFT garnered six nominations each. Other leading nominees are HARRY STYLES, ADELE and THE WEEKND, with five nominations each. This year, over forty artists were nominated for the first time.

The 2022 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS will be handed out on NOVEMBER 20 at LOS ANGELES' MICROSOFT THEATER with the award show airing live on ABC.

See a full list of the 2022 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS nominees here.





« see more Net News