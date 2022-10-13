Staffing Up

The NASHVILLE-based marketing agency THINKSWELL has promoted one staffer and hired four more.

New to the team are Head of Strategy JAMES CROWLEY, Head of Operations JENNI HAND, and Digital Marketing Managers KATIE SULZNER and NICOLE MARCHESI. In addition, eight-year company veteran MICHAEL ADCOCK has been promoted from Graphic Designer to Art Dir.

CROWLEY previously worked at FLYTEVU and OUTBACK PRESENTS. HAND previously worked with the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC. SULZNER arrives from SECURE AGENT MARKETING, where she was Dir./Strategy. MACHESI previously was Digital Coord. at COLLECTIVE ARTIST MANAGEMENT.

The company leads marketing, content creation and brand development campaigns for artists and companies, including BRAD PAISLEY, KEVIN COSTNER, CHRIS YOUNG, RANDY HOUSER, CAROLINE JONES, COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR and ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL, among others.

“I’m beyond proud of the growth that we’ve seen as an agency over the last eight years, and specifically the past 12 months,” said CEO TIM GERST. “The most important part of any agency is the team. This team that we’ve put together really exemplifies the mission of our company. I’m excited to continue growing alongside these talented hires, and bring even more people and clients into our family here at THINKSWELL.”

« see more Net News