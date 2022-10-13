Styler

The next podcast thriller from REALM is an eight-episode series from FIGHTER STEEL PRODUCTIONS following the story of an AI in existential crisis and the threat she poses to the world. directed and executive produced by actress, documentarian, and producer TRUDIE STYLER, wife of STING, and starring and executive produced by MARK RYLANCE, REBECCA FERGUSON, and CHARLES DANCE.

"SPARK HUNTER," debuting NOVEMBER 8th, also stars KATHLEEN TURNER, VANESSA REDGRAVE, RICHARD E. GRANT, EDWARD HIBBERT, LINDA POWELL, FISHER STEVENS, DE'ADRE AZIZA, and JOHN DOUGLAS THOMPSON with cameos by STING, STYLER, and ELIOT SUMNER. TONY winner GARETH FRY is the sound designer, and K.B. MILLER and TERESSA TUNNEY are the co-writers.

REALM CEO MOLLY BARTON said, “I was in from the moment I heard the incredible performances by REBECCA FERGUSON, MARK RYLANCE and the many world-renowned performers featured in this series. We are so pleased to partner with K.B., TERESSA and TRUDIE on bringing SPARK HUNTER to the world -- it is an elegy on our collective future, a BLADE RUNNER for today, and we’re so excited for listeners everywhere to experience it."

STYLER said, “Part thriller and part love story, what I loved most about this podcast is how it reflects humanity, showcasing our ability to spark change and make sense of our world through the stories we tell. But we must be intentional in our prose and tell stories that matter. SPARK HUNTER is just that kind of piece and I’m thrilled to work with REALM, KB, TERESSA, MARK, CHARLES, REBECCA, and the rest of our extraordinary ensemble to bring this spectacular work to life and to listeners.”

MILLER said, “With SPARK HUNTER, TERESSA and I created an intimate drama set in the future, but its core themes and high stakes deliberately speak to the here and now. With TRUDIE’s deft direction, inspired casting and incredible sound design by GARETH FRY, this podcast will take listeners to another place and time, but one oddly familiar given the current state of our world. It is an exploration of ethics and informs our collective opportunity to be masters of our own fate as we tackle the many societal and environmental challenges we face -- most painfully real. It’s our story, about that spark of consciousness. A story of hope.”

TUNNEY SAID, “Creating this compelling piece of fiction with KB and partnering with TRUDIE has been empowering and deeply gratifying. SPARK HUNTER is rooted in our belief that every conversation can incent a different future and that living fully is a celebration of difference. Our AI in this story, named ‘Her’, is a being with a moral code that we can all learn from -- if we can find compassion and care for every thing, then we can find compassion for our neighbors in the world, for our rivers, mountains, oceans, and forests. The simplicity of that idea isn’t revolutionary, but it does have the power to shift the narrative about AI and an intelligent human sharing their lives as the basis for the future of all complex decision making.”

