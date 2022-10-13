Adam & Allison

NEW SOUTH Top 40 WYOY (Y101)/JACKSON, MS has signed a new morning show. WYOY is bringing aboard MAGIC BROADCASTING Top 40 WILN (ISLAND 106)/PANAMA CITY's former morning team of ADAM SCHRAF and ALLISON BLAES.

ADAM & ALLISON left WILN in JANUARY 2020 and come to WYOU to succeed JENN & BUS, who exited the station in AUGUST (NET NEWS 8/3).

ADAM commented, "“Excited is about as big an understatement as I could make. A huge thank you to Market Manager BOB LAWRENCE, PD MATT MOHNEY, and the entire team at NEW SOUTH/DIGIO STRATEGIES”.

ALLISON added, "We just cannot wait to immerse ourselves in the JACKSON community and create something exciting in the process for Central MISSISSIPPI."

LAWRENCE said, "We loved them the first time we heard them and when they came out here and did a live on air audition together – we just knew we had found the right show for Y101."

ADAM & ALLISON get started on WYOY on NOVEMBER 7.

