Matthew (Photo: Justin Mayotte)

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) has partnered with Country artist CHASE MATTHEW, who has independently made a name for himself, amassing more than 360 million streams. "County Line," his first RIAA-certified gold song, garnered more than 150 million streams, helping lead to over one million social media followers.

The NASHVILLE native, who is managed by IGNITION MANAGEMENT and booked by UTA, released his debut album, "Born For This," earlier this year, and has been headlining venues across the nation with his tour of the same name. This comes ahead of his forthcoming single, "She Loves Jesus," set for release on OCTOBER 28th.

"There are a lot of things that are important to me as an artist. I want to be able to stay true to who I am and make music I know will resonate with my fans," said MATTHEW. "Looking forward, we wanted to maintain how we work but grow the team in order to build bigger. WARNER NASHVILLE understood our goals and provided the opportunity for a true partnership, allowing me to maintain my independence and creative control. I'm thrilled to be able to work with the WARNER NASHVILLE team and take this thing to a whole new level for the fans — all while keeping God's plan first!"

"CHASE's mix of rebellion and reverence is what drew us to him," said WMN Co-Pres. CRIS LACY. "The impact he has on his mass of loyal fans comes from music and messages that are unapologetically redemptive and put him squarely in the center of this format's most authentic storytellers."

