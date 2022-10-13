Benztown Says Boo!

BENZTOWN is offering a free HALLOWEEN AudioPack starting now. The programming includes more than 20 audio pieces designed for the season for stations of all formats.

Sounds featured include "ghoulish whispers, clinking chains, blood-hungry zombies, creepy-crawly SFX and hauntingly horrific horrific musicbeds" created in-house by the BENZTOWN staff.

To download the free BENZTOWN HALLOWEEN AudioPack go here.

For more information, contact BENZTOWN VP/Sales & Operations MASA PATTERSON at mp@benztown.com or (818) 842-4600.





