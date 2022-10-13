Gary Lucas (Photo: Orli)

WPKN INC. Non-Comm WPKN/BRIDGEPORT, CT's HOWARD THOMPSON-hosted "PURE" RADIO show will host world-class guitarist GARY LUCAS, a noted collaborator of both JEFF BUCKLEY and CAPTAIN BEEFHEART as well as GODS AND MONSTERS, on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21st. from 1-4p (ET).

For a full three hours, THOMPSON, a noted A&R executive for BRONZE, COLUMBIA and ELEKTRA RECORDS, where he signed 10,000 MANIACS (featuring NATALIE MERCHANT), PSYCHEDELIC FURS, SUGARCUBES (with BJORK) and SUICIDE, will spin a selection of GARY's music spanning 42 years as well as some of the tracks that influenced him

Listen live at https://wpkn.org

LUCAS will also headline a benefit concert for WPKN, performing solo at the BIJOU THEATRE in in BRIDGEPORT, CT. For info and tickets, go to bijoutheatrect.net.





« see more Net News