Longtime AUDACY News-Talk WCBS-A (NEWSRADIO 880)/NEW YORK reporter PETER HASKELL is leaving the station after revealing a rare voice disorder. HASKELL said he has been suffering from Spasmodic Dysphonia, forcing him to step away from his career as a radio reporter.

HASKELL, in a letter to WCBS staff, said, “I’ve come to the realization that what I’ve been doing is unsustainable. As much as I’ve tried, I just can’t overcome the problems with my voice," calling his 30-year career at WCBS "the journey of a lifetime."

“I’m so grateful to have covered so many exciting events and memorable stories and to have met so many terrific people. I’ve said for years, this is the best job in the world and I’ve loved it. Part of the fun has been sharing this ride with you. It’s been a privilege working with so many smart, talented and committed professionals. You’re the best of the best and you prove it every day. From the time I was a kid, I wanted to be on the radio. I had a cassette recorder and microphone from the five-and-dime and would do play-by-play off the TV and host my own shows. I’ve been fortunate to have lived my dream.”

HASKELL said he developed the voice disorder a few years ago, and it had diminished his on air performance to the point where it was unsustainable. He called his situation “life-altering” but not “life-threatening.”

HASKELL has covered a number of big events, including the 911 terror attacks in NEW YORK CITY and the two decades of follow up on the health and welfare of the local community. His coverage of the mission to fully fund the WORLD TRADE CENTER VICTIMS COMPENSATION FUND has been cited by advocates as having contributed to that successful fight.

In his letter to coworkers, HASKELL added “I’m not sure what’s next, but I’m not retiring. I’m figuring out my second act and am open to suggestions and opportunities. I’m leaving with a swirl of emotions, most notably gratitude.”

HASKELL, whose last day will be OCTOBER 31st, closed out the letter with departing words. “I might have trouble speaking, but I haven’t lost my voice.”

