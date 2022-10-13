Atlanta

AMERICAN URBAN RADIO NETWORKS will launch its first AURN GAMING industry tournament in ATLANTA this SATURDAY (10/15). The private event is being held in partnership with CORE COMMUNICATORS BROADCASTING and SUPERADIO NETWORKS syndicated YUNG JOC AND THE STREETZ MORNING TAKEOVER. Top Black gamers will compete for a grand prize of $10,000.

AURN has kicked off its gaming efforts by introducing a daily audio feature "THE SIC 60 WITH HIPHOPGAMER." The show covers the world of gaming, tech, culture, sports, and entertainment. Viewers can live-stream AURN GAMING’s “Red Carpet Pre-Gaming Show” this SATURDAY at 2:30p (ET) on TWITCH and YOUTUBE.

CEO CHESLEY MADDOX-DORSEY said, “We’ve had numerous advertisers inquiring about gaming and the Black gamer in particular. There are 38 million active Black/African American video game players across all ages in the U.S. Most of our audience plays video games, and AURN GAMING is another way to connect with these listeners."

