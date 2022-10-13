Don Omar (Photo: Dylan Armajani / Shutterstock.com)

DON OMAR'S "PANDORA Live El Pulso" event celebrated the urban music icon for registering 3 billion streams on the platform

The broadcast will aired last night from a performance at the ICE PALACE FILM STUDIOS in MIAMI earlier this month. The singer behind the single "Let's Get Crazy" kept the entire audience elated during the night in which he performed some of his greatest hits, including "Dale Don Dale", "Pobre Diabla" and "Bandolero", among others.

During the filming, the PANDORA executives surprised OMAR, the "The King Of Urban Music" by recognizing his achievement in exceeding 3 billion streams on the platform. During the brief ceremony, OMAR was awarded with a plaque of recognition and expressed feeling honored and grateful for the initiative.

“I will be eternally grateful to my friends from PANDORA for this surprise. Reaching 3 billion streams would not have been possible without the support of all of you, my fans. For as long as I live, I will continue to work hard to give you the best of me, through my music. I love you all”,

The show was produced by ARIEL RIVAS and directed by MARCELO GAMA, and the filming took place during HISPANIC HERITAGE month.

