iHEARTMEDIA ATLANTA Market President DREW LAUTER has exited the cluster after video surfaced showing him repeatedly using racial slurs and misogynistic language. ABC affiliate WSB-TV/ATLANTA reports that iHEARTMEDIA confirmed that LAUTER is no longer with the company, adding that “allegations of this nature go against our company values and our policies and we take them very seriously.” The report indicates that an employee submitted the video to the company but no action had been taken, although the company says it investigated the complaint and fired LAUTER THURSDAY (10/13).

The video, recorded last year in a car while LAUTER and two other iHEART employees returned from a charity event, shows a grinning LAUTER saying to the car's driver to "run over" black people and "fat" women, using offensive terms, and groping the driver of the car. An attorney for the employee who complained about LAUTER's behavior said that the incident was not the first time LAUTER's behavior included racially offensive comments.

LAUTER joined iHEART as MADISON Market President in 2019; he previously worked at QELLO MEDIA SOLUTIONS and served as a Senior Advisor at lynQ and ALTA5.

