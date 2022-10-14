500 Mile Bike Ride

The nationally syndicated ACE & TJ SHOW has raised over $50k with their 500 MILE BIKE RIDE from CHARLOTTE to BIRMINGHAM to benefit PAYTON'S PROMISE. The 501-C-3 is a charity created in memory of ACE’s daughter, PAYTON, who was tragically killed in a car accident in 2020. PAYTON’S PROMISE is the only charity of its kind created to immediately aid those in need when no other charity can step in as quickly. It also provides support to enhance the lives of children who are terminally ill and chronically disabled and their families. Click here to see the video.

ACE said, "This has been one of the hardest and greatest experiences of my life. We've laughed, cried, crashed and ultimately triumphed. Two things, however, will be most important...I fulfilled a promise I made when I gave my daughter's eulogy and we raised a lot of money for charity thanks to the incredible Ace & TJ Radio Family. Now, what to do next year? lol"

The Ace & TJ Family has fully transformed all radio syndication deals to include daily geo-targeted digital inventory incorporating local clients into five (5 – Ace TJ 5G) platforms: radio, streaming, podcast, video and social/web/app for the Classic/Adult Hits, Hot AC, Country, CHR and AC formats. For more information, call Adam Goodman at 843-212-6522 and ALG@RadioButtonNetwork.com.

« see more Net News